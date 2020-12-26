The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $761.83

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $761.83 and traded as high as $1,045.00. The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) shares last traded at $1,015.00, with a volume of 43,297 shares.

Separately, HSBC raised The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,472.50 ($19.24).

The company has a market capitalization of £438.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 872.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 761.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). As a group, research analysts forecast that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0005787 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) news, insider Elodie Brian acquired 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41). In the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,786.

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

