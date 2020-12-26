The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,447 ($18.91).

Separately, HSBC raised shares of The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,190 ($15.55) to GBX 775 ($10.13) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

LON GOG traded up GBX 21.50 ($0.28) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 1,015 ($13.26). 43,297 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,031. The Go-Ahead Group plc has a one year low of GBX 390.20 ($5.10) and a one year high of GBX 2,280 ($29.79). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 864.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 762.21. The stock has a market cap of £438.25 million and a P/E ratio of -15.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 394.12, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L) (LON:GOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The company reported GBX 51.60 ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 64.60 ($0.84) by GBX (13) (($0.17)). Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Go-Ahead Group plc will post 16313.0005787 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Elodie Brian purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 585 ($7.64) per share, with a total value of £19,890 ($25,986.41). Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,444 shares of company stock valued at $2,018,786.

About The Go-Ahead Group plc (GOG.L)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

