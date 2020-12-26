The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) Trading Down 9.5%

Shares of The ExOne Company (NASDAQ:XONE) fell 9.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $10.81 and last traded at $10.85. 501,494 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 230,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.99.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of The ExOne from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on The ExOne in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Alliance Global Partners downgraded The ExOne from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on The ExOne from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The ExOne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.70.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.32 and a 200 day moving average of $10.88. The firm has a market cap of $208.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.33 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

The ExOne (NASDAQ:XONE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.70 million. The ExOne had a negative return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The ExOne Company will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other The ExOne news, Director John Irvin sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total transaction of $135,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 57,500 shares of company stock worth $680,325 over the last 90 days. 31.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XONE. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The ExOne by 25.9% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,062,980 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,650,000 after acquiring an additional 835,326 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of The ExOne by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 765,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451 shares during the period. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in The ExOne during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,046,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in The ExOne by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 148,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 24,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in The ExOne by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 12,292 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.22% of the company’s stock.

The ExOne Company Profile (NASDAQ:XONE)

The ExOne Company develops, manufactures, and markets three-dimensional (3D) printing machines, 3D printed and other products, materials, and services to industrial customers primarily in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific regions. The company manufactures and sells 3D printing machines that serves direct and indirect applications, including components and tools to produce a component; and offers pre-production collaboration and print products for customers.

