Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH) Shares Up 3%

Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) (CVE:TETH)’s stock price shot up 3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.34 and last traded at C$0.34. 7,000 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 146,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.33.

The company has a market cap of C$27.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.76.

Tethyan Resource Corp. (TETH.V) Company Profile (CVE:TETH)

Tethyan Resource Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral properties in Serbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, zinc, and lead deposits. Its flagship properties include the Rudnica project and the Kizevak project located in the RaÂka Municipality of Southern Serbia.

