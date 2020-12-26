Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts predict that Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Terreno Realty’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.38 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.36. Terreno Realty reported earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Terreno Realty will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.44 to $1.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.57 to $1.62. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Terreno Realty.

Get Terreno Realty alerts:

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Terreno Realty had a return on equity of 4.75% and a net margin of 40.76%. The business had revenue of $47.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.12 million.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRNO. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Terreno Realty from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Terreno Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Terreno Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.57.

NYSE TRNO opened at $57.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.30 and its 200 day moving average is $57.17. The company has a current ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Terreno Realty has a 12 month low of $42.12 and a 12 month high of $64.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Terreno Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,368,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 423.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 226,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,392,000 after buying an additional 183,064 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,011 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Terreno Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $782,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Terreno Realty by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 53,867 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,951,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Terreno Realty

Terreno Realty Corporation and together with its subsidiaries, the ÂCompanyÂ) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these condensed notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

See Also: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Terreno Realty (TRNO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Terreno Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terreno Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.