Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) & Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) Head to Head Survey

Ocean Power Technologies (NASDAQ:OPTT) and Tenaga Nasional Berhad (OTCMKTS:TNABY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocean Power Technologies -649.61% -104.17% -75.23% Tenaga Nasional Berhad 7.69% 6.52% 2.11%

This table compares Ocean Power Technologies and Tenaga Nasional Berhad’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocean Power Technologies $1.68 million 57.01 -$10.35 million N/A N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad $12.30 billion 1.19 $1.09 billion N/A N/A

Tenaga Nasional Berhad has higher revenue and earnings than Ocean Power Technologies.

Volatility and Risk

Ocean Power Technologies has a beta of 2.79, indicating that its stock price is 179% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tenaga Nasional Berhad has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.1% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Tenaga Nasional Berhad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Ocean Power Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Ocean Power Technologies and Tenaga Nasional Berhad, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocean Power Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Tenaga Nasional Berhad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Tenaga Nasional Berhad beats Ocean Power Technologies on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ocean Power Technologies Company Profile

Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. develops and commercializes proprietary systems that generate electricity by harnessing the renewable energy of ocean waves in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It offers PB3 PowerBuoy system that generates power for use independent of the power grid in remote offshore locations. The company also provides hybrid PowerBuoy products; subsea battery systems; and payloads, integration services, and marine installation services. In addition, it offers electric power and real-time data communications for remote offshore and subsea applications in markets, such as offshore oil and gas, defense and security, science and research, and communications. The company serves public and private entities, and agencies that require remote offshore power. Ocean Power Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Monroe Township, New Jersey.

Tenaga Nasional Berhad Company Profile

Tenaga Nasional Berhad engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Malaysia and internationally. The company operates and maintains thermal generation facilities and hydroelectric power generating schemes, as well as supports six independent power producers; and manages and operates the National Grid that is connected to Thailand's transmission system in the north, as well as Singapore's transmission system at Senoko in the south. It also supplies fuel and coal for power generation; generates, distributes, supplies, deals in, and sells various energy sources, as well as provides related technical services; develops district cooling systems; operates and maintains co-generation works; manufactures, sells, and repairs distribution, power, and earthing transformers; and develops, owns, and manages dry bulk terminals. In addition, the company provides turnkey contracting of transmission substations; repair and maintenance services to heavy industries and other related services; higher education, and telecommunication and IT infrastructure solution and services; research and development services in the areas of engineering, information technology, business, accountancy, and liberal studies; and training courses. Further, it offers insurance and reinsurance products, parking facilities for motor vehicles, technical and laboratory, and consultancy and other services; manufactures and distributes power and general cables, and aluminum rods; operates an integrated district cooling systems for air conditioning systems of office buildings; assembles, manufactures, tests, reconditions, and distributes high and medium voltage switchgears, and control gears for transmission and distribution of electric power; and operates wind assets. It primarily serves commercial and industrial, and residential customers. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

