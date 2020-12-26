TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Receives $25.50 Average Price Target from Analysts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TU shares. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of TELUS in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. National Bank Financial raised shares of TELUS from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from $27.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th.

Get TELUS alerts:

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TELUS by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 6,726 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in TELUS by 104.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,051,906 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $79,720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579,368 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in TELUS by 6.3% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,418,094 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $128,248,000 after purchasing an additional 438,854 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of TELUS by 70.0% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 276,066 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,842,000 after buying an additional 113,669 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TELUS by 2.5% during the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 298,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after buying an additional 7,295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TU traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $19.96. 460,375 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,120. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11. TELUS has a 12 month low of $13.54 and a 12 month high of $20.91. The firm has a market cap of $25.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.03). TELUS had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TELUS will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

About TELUS

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; customer care and business services; and home and business smart security solutions.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.