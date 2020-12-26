Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) Given a €1.70 Price Target by Hauck & Aufhaeuser Analysts

Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €1.70 ($2.00) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) (ETR:TC1) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

TC1 has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays set a €3.30 ($3.88) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.25 ($2.65) target price on Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th.

Get Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) alerts:

TC1 stock opened at €3.22 ($3.78) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €2.41 and its 200-day moving average price is €2.87. The stock has a market cap of $410.09 million and a P/E ratio of -13.18. Tele Columbus AG has a twelve month low of €1.73 ($2.03) and a twelve month high of €3.95 ($4.64). The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 560.41.

Tele Columbus AG, together with its subsidiaries, operates fiber networks in Germany. The company operates through TV, Internet and Telephony, and Other segments. It offers analogue, digital TV, and radio broadcasting services, as well as premium TV packages that comprise approximately 75 additional digital TV programs, and approximately 250 TV channels and 70 digital radio stations that are offered on the digital entertainment platform.

Read More: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tele Columbus AG (TC1.F) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.