Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $103.59

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) (LON:TED) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $103.59 and traded as high as $123.51. Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) shares last traded at $118.80, with a volume of 323,537 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.01. The firm has a market cap of £219.31 million and a P/E ratio of -0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 121.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 103.60.

Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) Company Profile (LON:TED)

Ted Baker Plc engages in the design, wholesale, and retail of menswear, womenswear, and accessories under the Ted Baker brand in the United States, the United Kingdome, Europe, Canada, and South Africa. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Licensing. It offers various collections, including global, phormal, endurance, accessories, bedding, children's wear, eyewear, footwear, fragrance and skin wear, gifting and stationery, jewelry, lingerie and sleepwear, luggage, neckwear, rugs, suiting, technical accessories, tiles, and watches.

See Also: CAC 40 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ted Baker Plc (TED.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.