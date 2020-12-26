Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) Cut to Sell at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) (LON:TM17) to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Anlyst Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has GBX 730 ($9.54) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 675 ($8.82).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TM17. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) from GBX 650 ($8.49) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 636.40 ($8.31).

Shares of Team17 Group PLC (TM17.L) stock opened at GBX 812 ($10.61) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 771.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 678.95. The company has a market capitalization of £1.07 billion and a PE ratio of 55.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Team17 Group PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 47.50 ($0.62) and a 12 month high of GBX 846 ($11.05).

In related news, insider Mark Crawford acquired 1,394 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.37) per share, for a total transaction of £9,994.98 ($13,058.51).

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked, and The Escapists.

