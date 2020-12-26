Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $92.08 Million

Equities analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) will post sales of $92.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $93.73 million and the lowest is $90.42 million. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers posted sales of $116.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 21%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will report full year sales of $357.47 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $346.01 million to $368.93 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $374.20 million, with estimates ranging from $363.73 million to $384.66 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $6.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. ValuEngine upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. BidaskClub cut Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.91.

SKT stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.38. 1,273,725 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,740,509. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $970.04 million, a PE ratio of 148.31 and a beta of 1.78. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $16.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.96, a current ratio of 4.78 and a quick ratio of 4.78.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SKT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 9.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 222,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 19,691 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 15.0% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 27,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 45.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 170,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after purchasing an additional 53,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 21.1% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,073,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,653,000 after purchasing an additional 187,080 shares during the last quarter. 79.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

