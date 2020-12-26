Tael Reaches Market Cap of $5.54 Million (WABI)

Tael (CURRENCY:WABI) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 26th. Tael has a total market capitalization of $5.54 million and $775,262.00 worth of Tael was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tael coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0621 or 0.00000439 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $6.32, $5.22, $10.00 and $7.20. During the last seven days, Tael has traded down 24.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.02 or 0.00041524 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00006173 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0591 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00030767 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.09 or 0.00283007 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.99 or 0.00015039 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Tael Coin Profile

Tael (WABI) is a coin. Its launch date was July 21st, 2017. Tael’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 89,199,999 coins. Tael’s official Twitter account is @wabiico

Buying and Selling Tael

Tael can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $119.16, $34.91, $10.00, $4.92, $18.11, $5.22, $45.75, $24.72, $13.96, $6.32, $62.56 and $7.20. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tael directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tael should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tael using one of the exchanges listed above.

