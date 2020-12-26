Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) versus Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) Critical Comparison

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 8.91% 21.02% 9.99% Ascent Solar Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Synaptics and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 1 4 5 0 2.40 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Synaptics presently has a consensus target price of $92.89, indicating a potential upside of 7.82%. Given Synaptics’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Synaptics is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Synaptics and Ascent Solar Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.33 billion 2.23 $118.80 million $4.21 20.46 Ascent Solar Technologies $860,000.00 13.64 -$16.04 million N/A N/A

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Synaptics has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its stock price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 1.22, meaning that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Synaptics beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Synaptics

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications. It also provides TouchPad, a touch-sensitive pad that senses the position and movement of one or more fingers on its surface; SecurePad that integrates fingerprint sensor directly into the TouchPad area; ClickPad that offers a clickable mechanical design to the TouchPad solution; ForcePad, a thinner version of its ClickPad; AudioSmart personal voice and audio solutions; VideoSmart single-chip 4K UHD media processors for TVs, set-top boxes, and over-the-top streaming devices; and ImagingSmart solutions. In addition, the company offers TouchPad with a pointing stick in a single notebook computer enabling users to select their interface of choice; TouchStyk, a self-contained pointing stick module; and TouchButtons, which provides capacitive buttons and scrolling controls, as well as display interface products. The company sells its products through direct sales, outside sales representatives, distributors, and resellers. It serves mobile and PC original equipment manufacturers; Internet of Things manufacturers; and consumer electronics manufacturers. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells photovoltaic (PV) integrated consumer electronics and portable power applications for commercial and military users. It offers outdoor solar chargers, such as XD-12 and XD-48 for the individual soldier and platoon power needs; high-voltage SuperLight thin-film CIGS PV blankets; and solar modules. The company markets and sells its products through distributors, value added resellers, and e-commerce companies. Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, Colorado.

