Swarm (SWM) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $452.00

Swarm (CURRENCY:SWM) traded up 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 26th. During the last seven days, Swarm has traded down 12.3% against the dollar. One Swarm token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0133 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Swarm has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $452.00 worth of Swarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swarm Profile

SWM is a token. It was first traded on October 19th, 2017. Swarm’s total supply is 99,535,052 tokens and its circulating supply is 78,189,670 tokens. The official message board for Swarm is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=2159615.0 . Swarm’s official Twitter account is @TheSwarmFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Swarm is www.swarmnetwork.org . The Reddit community for Swarm is /r/swarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Swarm

Swarm can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swarm should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Swarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

