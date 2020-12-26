Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) Hits New 12-Month High at $11.35

Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.35 and last traded at $11.04, with a volume of 687 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.86.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SUZ. BidaskClub raised shares of Suzano from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Suzano in a research report on Friday, September 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Suzano from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.75, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $14.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 1.54.

Suzano (NYSE:SUZ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter. Suzano had a positive return on equity of 20.00% and a negative net margin of 62.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 3,167.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 400,919 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after buying an additional 109,072 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Suzano during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,062,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suzano by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 107,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 20,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in Suzano by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 104,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 9,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Suzano Company Profile (NYSE:SUZ)

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, market pulp, and fluff pulp; and lignin and its byproducts. It also engages in the leasing of reforestation land; operating port terminals; power generation and distribution; road transport of freight; commercialization of equipment and parts; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of computer paper and materials.

