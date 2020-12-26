Super Zero Market Cap Reaches $25.00 Million (SERO)

Super Zero (CURRENCY:SERO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 25th. One Super Zero coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0928 or 0.00000952 BTC on exchanges including BigONE, Hotbit and Gate.io. Super Zero has a total market capitalization of $25.00 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of Super Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Super Zero has traded up 4.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00049486 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002096 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000046 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00020113 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00004549 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004025 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

About Super Zero

Super Zero (CRYPTO:SERO) is a coin. Super Zero’s total supply is 643,867,584 coins and its circulating supply is 269,375,367 coins. Super Zero’s official website is sero.cash . The Reddit community for Super Zero is /r/SERO_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Super Zero is medium.com/@SERO.CASH . Super Zero’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Super Zero

Super Zero can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Gate.io and BigONE. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Super Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Super Zero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Super Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

