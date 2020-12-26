Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Super Micro Computer, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and sells energy-efficient, application optimized server solutions based on the x86 architecture. The Company’s solutions include a range of rack mount and blade server systems, as well as components. Supermicro emphasizes superior product design and uncompromising quality control to produce industry-leading serverboards, chassis and server systems. These Server Building Block Solutions provide benefits across many environments, including data center deployment, high-performance computing, high-end workstations, storage networks and standalone server installations. Super Micro Computer sells its server systems and components primarily through distributors, which include value-added resellers and system integrators, and to a lesser extent, to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). Super Micro Computer, Inc. is headquartered in San Jose, California. “

Separately, 140166 reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS SMCI opened at $30.52 on Wednesday. Super Micro Computer has a 1 year low of $15.76 and a 1 year high of $33.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.94.

Super Micro Computer (OTCMKTS:SMCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.39. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 8.48%. The company had revenue of $762.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.00 million.

In other news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 6,798 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $203,940.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 368,312 shares in the company, valued at $11,049,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 28,751 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $862,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,651,904 shares in the company, valued at $199,557,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,048 shares of company stock valued at $1,859,940 over the last three months. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Super Micro Computer by 0.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 102,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,718,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 1.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,962 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,794,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in Super Micro Computer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Super Micro Computer by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 58,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.25% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high-performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture. Its solutions range from complete server, storage, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server management software, and server sub-systems, as well as support and services.

