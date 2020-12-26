Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sunworks, Inc. provides solar power solutions. The company focused on the design, installation and management of solar power systems for commercial, agricultural and residential customers. Sunworks, Inc., formerly known as Solar3D, Inc., is based in Roseville, United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Sunworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of SUNW stock opened at $4.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.64 million, a PE ratio of -3.19 and a beta of 1.73. Sunworks has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $8.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.37 and a 200 day moving average of $2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Sunworks (NASDAQ:SUNW) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12). Sunworks had a negative net margin of 23.70% and a negative return on equity of 102.20%. The company had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Analysts anticipate that Sunworks will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunworks news, Director Charles F. Cargile sold 82,173 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $480,712.05. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 86,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,667.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Founders Financial Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Sunworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. 1.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunworks Company Profile

Sunworks, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides photovoltaic based power systems for the agricultural, commercial, industrial, public works, and residential markets in California, Massachusetts, Nevada, Oregon, New Jersey, and Washington. The company also designs, finances, integrates, installs, and manages systems ranging in size from 2 kilowatt for residential loads to multi megawatt systems for larger projects.

