Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.31) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Sunnova Energy International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.47) to $0.18. Sunnova Energy International reported earnings per share of ($0.21) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will report full year earnings of ($2.28) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.27) to $1.92. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Sunnova Energy International.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative return on equity of 18.35% and a negative net margin of 113.82%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NOVA shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.63.

Sunnova Energy International stock opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.46. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $48.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.91 and a beta of 2.21.

About Sunnova Energy International

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

