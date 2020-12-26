Strs Ohio Reduces Stock Position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF)

Strs Ohio lessened its holdings in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,441 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned 0.37% of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund worth $857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, RMB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 164.3% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 36,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 22,476 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IIF opened at $20.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.69. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.35 and a 12-month high of $21.17.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

