Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS)

Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Cohen & Steers, Inc. (NYSE:CNS) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Cohen & Steers were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNS. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 194.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Cohen & Steers by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 3rd quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Cohen & Steers during the 2nd quarter worth about $136,000. 43.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CNS. BidaskClub raised Cohen & Steers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America raised Cohen & Steers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th.

Shares of NYSE CNS opened at $73.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.85, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.23. Cohen & Steers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.52 and a twelve month high of $78.82.

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $111.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.93 million. Cohen & Steers had a return on equity of 58.44% and a net margin of 28.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cohen & Steers, Inc. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th were paid a $1.39 dividend. This is a positive change from Cohen & Steers’s previous None dividend of $0.39. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 13th. Cohen & Steers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.70%.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries.

