Strs Ohio Purchases New Shares in Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE)

Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $760,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 278.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,591 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 39,928.6% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 320.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,695 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 4,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian bought a new stake in shares of Core-Mark during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 80.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Core-Mark from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.93 and a 1 year high of $36.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.36.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This is an increase from Core-Mark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 19th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc distributes packaged consumer products to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes food products, including candies, snacks, groceries, and beverages; fresh products, such as sandwiches, juices, salads, produce, dairy, and bread; and non-food products comprising cigars, tobacco, alternative nicotine products, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise and equipment.

