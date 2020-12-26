Strs Ohio Purchases 2,500 Shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV)

Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of NIC Inc. (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 39,500 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in NIC were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Matarin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIC during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,525,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $35,650,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NIC by 10.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,539 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 29,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NIC in the third quarter worth approximately $214,000. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGOV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 30th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, October 5th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of NIC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.40.

Shares of NIC stock opened at $26.23 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14 and a beta of 0.26. NIC Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.49 and a 1-year high of $26.44.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $134.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.81 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 23.51%. On average, equities research analysts expect that NIC Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. Its portals consist websites and applications that enable businesses and citizens to access government information through online channels, such as applying for a permit, retrieving government records, or filing a government-mandated form or report.

