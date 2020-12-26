Strs Ohio Grows Stock Position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals worth $773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DRNA. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $20,320,000. Camber Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,445,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,336,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,760,000 after purchasing an additional 385,118 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,139,373 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,477,000 after purchasing an additional 272,178 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 248.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 359,999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,144,000 after purchasing an additional 256,684 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.60.

Shares of DRNA opened at $23.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.50. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.75 and a 52 week high of $27.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.55 and a beta of 1.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.12). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 71.72% and a negative net margin of 88.81%. The company had revenue of $48.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.72 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Adam Koppel sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $23,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO James B. Weissman sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.21, for a total value of $109,915.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 36,220 shares in the company, valued at $913,106.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,080,180 shares of company stock worth $25,181,982. Insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

About Dicerna Pharmaceuticals

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi)-based pharmaceuticals. The company develops pharmaceuticals using its GalXC RNAi platform for the treatment of diseases involving the liver, including rare diseases, viral infectious diseases, chronic liver diseases, and cardiometabolic diseases.

