Strs Ohio Grows Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,981 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,826 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $95,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Smartsheet by 435.1% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at $113,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in Smartsheet by 20.4% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total value of $2,197,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 583,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,025,398.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent Frei sold 35,914 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total transaction of $1,800,009.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,823,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $241,752,516.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 777,476 shares of company stock valued at $43,557,405 over the last ninety days. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Smartsheet stock opened at $72.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.13 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.44. Smartsheet Inc has a 52 week low of $30.91 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $98.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.57 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 34.08% and a negative return on equity of 20.90%. Smartsheet’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Smartsheet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Smartsheet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

