Strs Ohio Acquires 3,049 Shares of Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT)

Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) by 17.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,163 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,049 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Dynatrace were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 23,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Dynatrace during the 3rd quarter valued at about $469,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its holdings in Dynatrace by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in Dynatrace by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,655,000 after buying an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dynatrace stock opened at $43.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Dynatrace, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $48.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.22, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.16.

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Dynatrace had a net margin of 12.75% and a return on equity of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $168.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 EPS. Dynatrace’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DT has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dynatrace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Dynatrace from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.58.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $322,122.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,650,309.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Stephen J. Pace sold 61,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total transaction of $2,710,686.02. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 92,273 shares in the company, valued at $4,095,075.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,967,124 shares of company stock worth $440,760,158 over the last three months. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dynatrace Profile

Dynatrace, Inc provides a software intelligence platform for the enterprise cloud applications. It operates Dynatrace, a platform for running and optimizing multi-cloud environments. Its products include AppMon that works in various application environments, such as mobile apps, web apps, web browsers, web servers, Java, .NET, Node.js, PHP, databases, middleware, and mainframe; and Classic Real User Monitoring, which tracks user's experience from an edge devices comprising smart phones, tablets, PCs, or kiosk through cloud services, as well as customer's web tiers.

