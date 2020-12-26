Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) Sets New 12-Month High at $19.22

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 10092 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.

SEOAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Stora Enso Oyj had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 9.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Stora Enso Oyj will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj provides renewable solutions for the packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions, and paper industries worldwide. The company operates through Packaging Materials, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, Forest, and Paper divisions. The company develops virgin fiber carton board used for packaging for liquid, food, pharmaceutical, and luxury goods; provides fiber-based board materials and corrugated packaging products and services for various applications.

