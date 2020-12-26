Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Receives $57.50 Average PT from Analysts

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $57.50.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STOK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Stoke Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. BTIG Research raised their price target on Stoke Therapeutics from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Stoke Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th.

In other news, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $196,878.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares in the company, valued at $196,878. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward M. Md Kaye sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 332,965 shares of company stock worth $15,236,304 in the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 305.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $230,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $255,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $303,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 56.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the period.

Shares of STOK opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.38 and a beta of 0.23. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $15.82 and a 1 year high of $64.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.41). As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stoke Therapeutics will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

Stoke Therapeutics Company Profile

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel antisense oligonucleotide medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases. Its lead product candidate, STK-001 used to treat Dravet syndrome, a severe and progressive genetic epilepsy. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc has a partnership with Invitae Corporation to offer genetic testing.

