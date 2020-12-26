Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Domtar (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Investors acquired 6,738 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 581% compared to the average daily volume of 990 call options.

Shares of NYSE:UFS opened at $30.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Domtar has a 12 month low of $18.40 and a 12 month high of $40.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. The company has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.63 and a beta of 1.88.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.57. Domtar had a net margin of 0.21% and a return on equity of 3.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Domtar will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UFS. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Domtar by 47.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Domtar by 2.6% during the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 24,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in Domtar during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Domtar by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 35,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Domtar by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UFS. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Domtar from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. ValuEngine lowered Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Domtar from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Domtar from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Domtar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Domtar currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.83.

Domtar Company Profile

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

