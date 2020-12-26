Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 2,839 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 70% compared to the typical volume of 1,670 call options.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LIT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 106.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 135,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,933,000 after buying an additional 69,623 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 859,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,193,000 after purchasing an additional 268,197 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $222,000. Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Standpoint Research cut shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

LIT opened at $59.24 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $17.83 and a 12 month high of $59.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.40.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

