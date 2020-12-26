Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $250.87 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) to report $250.87 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Sterling Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $247.84 million and the highest estimate coming in at $256.10 million. Sterling Bancorp posted sales of $264.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Bancorp will report full-year sales of $994.86 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $988.16 million to $1.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $986.22 million, with estimates ranging from $970.77 million to $1.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Sterling Bancorp.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $246.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 6.30%.

A number of research firms recently commented on STL. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised Sterling Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. ValuEngine raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Sterling Bancorp from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sterling Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

In related news, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total value of $64,520.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 37,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $612,714.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STL. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 109.6% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,466 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $48,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the second quarter worth about $98,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sterling Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Covenant Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Sterling Bancorp by 11.9% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 11,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.93% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.69. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $21.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95.

About Sterling Bancorp

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

