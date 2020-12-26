Steem Dollars (SBD) Market Cap Hits $15.88 Million

Steem Dollars (CURRENCY:SBD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on December 26th. One Steem Dollars coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.69 or 0.00010792 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Steem Dollars has traded 14.3% lower against the US dollar. Steem Dollars has a total market cap of $15.88 million and approximately $3.44 million worth of Steem Dollars was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24,929.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $319.15 or 0.01280199 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.77 or 0.00063267 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000514 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00003495 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.81 or 0.00276033 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000018 BTC.

About Steem Dollars

Steem Dollars is a coin. It launched on June 4th, 2016. Steem Dollars’ total supply is 5,900,849 coins. Steem Dollars’ official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here . Steem Dollars’ official website is steem.io . The Reddit community for Steem Dollars is /r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Steem Dollars’ official message board is steemit.com/@steemitblog

Steem Dollars Coin Trading

Steem Dollars can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem Dollars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem Dollars should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem Dollars using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

