Status (SNT) Price Hits $0.0318

Status (CURRENCY:SNT) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 26th. One Status token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0318 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Status has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Status has a total market cap of $110.47 million and $8.38 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00042857 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00006444 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003894 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.38 or 0.00300632 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.37 or 0.00032508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003884 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00015559 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Status Profile

Status (SNT) is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,470,483,788 tokens. The official website for Status is status.im . Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Status is /r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Status

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Status should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Status using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

