State Street Corp Trims Stake in HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 175,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,311 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in HBT Financial were worth $1,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HBT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in HBT Financial by 144.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 12,702 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth $260,000. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth $465,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the second quarter worth $193,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of HBT Financial by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. 27.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBT stock opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.11 and a 1 year high of $20.71. The firm has a market cap of $414.60 million, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $38.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that HBT Financial, Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered HBT Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on HBT Financial from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HBT Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company and State Bank of Lincoln that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities. It offers money market, savings, checking, HSA, IRA, and interest-bearing transaction accounts; time, brokered, and noninterest-bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposits.

