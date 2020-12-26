State Street Corp Sells 99,287 Shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE)

State Street Corp lowered its position in shares of Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE) by 23.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 322,533 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,287 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Carter Bankshares were worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CARE. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 381.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,558 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Carter Bankshares by 72.3% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Carter Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Institutional investors own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Carter Bankshares alerts:

CARE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carter Bankshares in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Carter Bankshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Carter Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Shares of CARE stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.74. Carter Bankshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.25.

Carter Bankshares Company Profile

Carter Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Carter Bank & Trust that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, retirement, and money market accounts, as well as longer-term certificates of deposits. The company also offers commercial loans comprising secured and unsecured loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured loans for financing automobiles, home improvements, education, and personal investment; real estate construction and acquisition loans; and home equity lines of credit, as well as originates and holds fixed and variable rate mortgage loans.

Featured Story: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carter Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARE).

Receive News & Ratings for Carter Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.