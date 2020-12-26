State Street Corp Lowers Stock Position in Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO)

State Street Corp cut its position in shares of Funko, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNKO) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 365,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Funko were worth $2,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Funko during the first quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Funko by 444.6% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Funko by 240.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 4,849 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Funko by 13.4% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in Funko during the third quarter valued at $102,000. 53.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNKO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Funko from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Funko from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 8th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Funko from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, December 4th. BidaskClub cut shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Funko from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.98.

NASDAQ FNKO opened at $10.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.29 million, a PE ratio of -39.48, a P/E/G ratio of 20.05 and a beta of 2.38. Funko, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $17.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $191.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.10 million. Funko had a positive return on equity of 1.25% and a negative net margin of 1.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Funko, Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Funko Company Profile

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States and internationally. The company offers vinyl, blind-packed miniature, and action figures; plush products; accessories; apparels, such as t-shirts and hats; homewares, including drinkware, party lights and other home accessories; and bags, purses and wallets, and board games.

