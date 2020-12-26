State Street Corp Has $2.02 Million Position in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA)

State Street Corp cut its holdings in First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 325,693 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,748 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in First Bank were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FRBA. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Bank by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,403 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 15,972 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Bank by 4.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 84,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in First Bank during the third quarter valued at about $131,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Bank by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 869,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,392,000 after buying an additional 60,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Partners GP LP boosted its stake in shares of First Bank by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Partners GP LP now owns 1,594,437 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,396,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

FRBA opened at $9.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Bank has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $11.24. The firm has a market cap of $178.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.93.

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.60 million. First Bank had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 8.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bank will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FRBA. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of First Bank in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of First Bank from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

