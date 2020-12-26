State Street Corp Has $1.90 Million Holdings in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK)

State Street Corp raised its position in Hookipa Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:HOOK) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 200,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.92% of Hookipa Pharma worth $1,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 207.0% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Hookipa Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 28.8% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 158.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 819,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,517,000 after buying an additional 502,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Hookipa Pharma by 20.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. 34.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Hookipa Pharma from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on Hookipa Pharma from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Truist Financial started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Hookipa Pharma in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Truist started coverage on Hookipa Pharma in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

Shares of Hookipa Pharma stock opened at $11.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $260.68 million, a P/E ratio of -7.27 and a beta of 1.20. Hookipa Pharma Inc has a 12 month low of $5.80 and a 12 month high of $14.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Hookipa Pharma (NASDAQ:HOOK) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $4.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 million. Hookipa Pharma had a negative net margin of 232.00% and a negative return on equity of 39.58%. Analysts predict that Hookipa Pharma Inc will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Hookipa Pharma

HOOKIPA Pharma Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapeutics targeting infectious diseases and cancers based on its proprietary arenavirus platform. The company's lead infectious disease product candidate is HB-101, which is in a randomized double-blinded Phase 2 clinical trial in cytomegalovirus-negative patients awaiting kidney transplantation from cytomegalovirus-positive donors.

