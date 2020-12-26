State Street Corp Grows Stock Position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND)

State Street Corp boosted its position in Talend S.A. (NASDAQ:TLND) by 47.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,969 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 18,660 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.18% of Talend worth $2,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLND. Hillman Co. bought a new position in shares of Talend in the third quarter worth $15,391,000. No Street GP LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 28.0% in the second quarter. No Street GP LP now owns 525,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after acquiring an additional 115,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 534.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 114,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,969,000 after acquiring an additional 96,465 shares during the period. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 6.1% in the second quarter. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC now owns 1,120,801 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 64,061 shares during the period. Finally, StackLine Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of Talend by 18.5% in the second quarter. StackLine Partners LP now owns 382,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after acquiring an additional 59,805 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised Talend from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Talend from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Talend from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

TLND stock opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of -17.94 and a beta of 0.94. Talend S.A. has a 12-month low of $18.30 and a 12-month high of $46.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.17. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.61.

Talend (NASDAQ:TLND) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.84 million. Talend had a negative net margin of 24.57% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Talend S.A. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Talend Company Profile

Talend SA provides data integration and integrity solutions for various industries in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It designs and develops Talend Data Fabric, a software platform that integrates data and applications in real time across big data and cloud environments, as well as traditional systems, which allows organizations to develop a unified view of their business and customers.

