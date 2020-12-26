State Street Corp Buys 10,030 Shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 698,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,030 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 1.22% of Galectin Therapeutics worth $1,864,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,093 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Galectin Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 39.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 181,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 51,921 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 145.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 6,462 shares during the period. 16.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Galectin Therapeutics alerts:

GALT opened at $2.42 on Friday. Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.50 and a 52-week high of $3.85. The stock has a market cap of $138.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.64 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74.

Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Galectin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th.

In related news, major shareholder Fund L.P. 10X sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Galectin Therapeutics Company Profile

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, skin, and cancer diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GR-MD-02 galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

Featured Story: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Galectin Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galectin Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.