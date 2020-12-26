Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

STWD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Starwood Property Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Shares of STWD stock opened at $19.52 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.94. Starwood Property Trust has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $26.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Starwood Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $267.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Starwood Property Trust will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. Starwood Property Trust’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

In other news, COO Andrew Jay Sossen sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total transaction of $240,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 207,613 shares in the company, valued at $3,988,245.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in Starwood Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $52,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 141.5% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 25,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 14,862 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 9.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and Europe. It operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial and residential first mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), residential mortgage-backed securities, and other real estate and real estate-related debt investments.

