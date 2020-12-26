Starbase Price Up 12.6% Over Last 7 Days (STAR)

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 25th. In the last seven days, Starbase has traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar. One Starbase token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Starbase has a total market capitalization of $192,575.33 and $2,952.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Starbase

STAR is a token. It launched on February 5th, 2017. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 tokens. Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Starbase is starbase.co

Buying and Selling Starbase

Starbase can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

