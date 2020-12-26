Squarepoint Ops LLC Takes $417,000 Position in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 36,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gores Metropoulos during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Gores Metropoulos in the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Institutional investors own 59.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Gores Metropoulos alerts:

Separately, Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Gores Metropoulos in a report on Monday, November 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GMHI opened at $33.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.90. Gores Metropoulos, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.45 and a 1-year high of $19.71.

Gores Metropoulos Profile

Gores Metropoulos, Inc does not have signification operations. It intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or business combination. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.

Recommended Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gores Metropoulos, Inc. (NASDAQ:GMHI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gores Metropoulos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gores Metropoulos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.