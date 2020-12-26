Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Central Garden & Pet were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 690,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,945,000 after buying an additional 234,697 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 931,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,482,000 after purchasing an additional 160,223 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $4,873,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the second quarter worth $2,563,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 15.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 509,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,051,000 after acquiring an additional 68,776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.50.

NASDAQ:CENTA opened at $34.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $21.66 and a twelve month high of $41.10. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.74.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.27. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The company had revenue of $675.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $596.50 million. On average, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Central Garden & Pet Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhides, dog and cat food, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

