Squarepoint Ops LLC Makes New $408,000 Investment in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 7,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $408,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 92.5% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 40.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,078 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FMX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fomento Económico Mexicano currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.50.

Shares of NYSE:FMX opened at $74.59 on Friday. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $98.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.85 and a 200-day moving average of $62.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 2.70%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Fomento EconÃ³mico Mexicano, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a bottler of Coca-Cola trademark beverages. The company produces, markets, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including low-sugar or sugar-free carbonated beverages; refreshing juices, nectars, and fruit-based drinks; purified, and carbonated and flavored water; coffees, teas, and sports and energy drinks; and dairy products and products based on vegetable protein.

