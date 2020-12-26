Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $424,000 in State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of State Auto Financial Co. (NASDAQ:STFC) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 30,804 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.07% of State Auto Financial at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of STFC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in State Auto Financial by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at about $172,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the second quarter valued at about $197,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of State Auto Financial during the third quarter valued at about $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of State Auto Financial by 13.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,452 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised State Auto Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Sidoti upgraded State Auto Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded State Auto Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of NASDAQ STFC opened at $18.26 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.82. The company has a market capitalization of $800.48 million, a P/E ratio of -20.07 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. State Auto Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $12.07 and a 1 year high of $31.81.

State Auto Financial (NASDAQ:STFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The insurance provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.30). State Auto Financial had a negative net margin of 2.67% and a negative return on equity of 0.56%. The company had revenue of $371.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.30 million. As a group, research analysts expect that State Auto Financial Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Kim Burton Garland acquired 7,853 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.12 per share, with a total value of $118,737.36. Following the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 144,811 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,542.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Earl Berkey acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.94 per share, for a total transaction of $79,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 14,538 shares of company stock valued at $224,435 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

State Auto Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in writing personal and business insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Insurance, Commercial Insurance, and Investment Operations. The Personal Insurance segment primarily provides personal automobile, homeowners insurance, and other personal insurance products.

