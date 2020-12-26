Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $412,000 in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 15,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Rayonier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 161.5% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 1,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 119.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Rayonier in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

In other Rayonier news, CFO Mark Mchugh sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 74,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,999,268.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO David L. Nunes sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $228,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 392,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,073. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $785,100 over the last 90 days. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RYN opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $28.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.29. Rayonier Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $33.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.67 and a beta of 0.94.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.02. Rayonier had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 1.92%. Equities analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on RYN shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Rayonier from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. BidaskClub raised shares of Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

Rayonier Profile

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2020, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

