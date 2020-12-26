Squarepoint Ops LLC Invests $397,000 in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 31,231 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CARA. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 11.2% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,005,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,195,000 after purchasing an additional 101,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 52.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 323,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,526,000 after purchasing an additional 110,935 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 2.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 183,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CARA shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.70 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $782.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 1.70. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.13.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $9.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.98 million. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 360.35% and a negative return on equity of 64.36%. As a group, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, insider Joana Goncalves sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $30,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,595. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 11,799 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $188,784.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 941,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,062,736. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,299 shares of company stock worth $627,009. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cara Therapeutics

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

