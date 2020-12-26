Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Oxford Lane Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXLC) by 421.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,366 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 73,833 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Oxford Lane Capital worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXLC. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Oxford Lane Capital by 253.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 88,244 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 63,250 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,681 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $902,000 after acquiring an additional 64,374 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,002 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 8,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Oxford Lane Capital by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 185,115 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $760,000 after acquiring an additional 53,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Lane Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,810,000.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Oxford Lane Capital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

Oxford Lane Capital stock opened at $5.20 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.49. Oxford Lane Capital Corp. has a twelve month low of $1.86 and a twelve month high of $9.60.

Oxford Lane Capital (NASDAQ:OXLC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The investment management company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.0675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.58%.

About Oxford Lane Capital

Oxford Lane Capital Corp. is a close ended fund launched and managed by Oxford Lane Management LLC. It invests in fixed income securities. The fund primarily invests in securitization vehicles which in turn invest in senior secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade or is unrated.

