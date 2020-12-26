Squarepoint Ops LLC Acquires Shares of 28,607 ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)

Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 28,607 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $379,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 10.5% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,483 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.1% in the third quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 15,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 53.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 15,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 1,827.1% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,689 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 7,290 shares during the last quarter. 4.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MT opened at $23.15 on Friday. ArcelorMittal has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $24.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.43 billion, a PE ratio of -6.29 and a beta of 2.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.22.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $13.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.32 billion. ArcelorMittal had a negative return on equity of 3.57% and a negative net margin of 7.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Kepler Capital Markets raised ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Societe Generale upgraded ArcelorMittal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, October 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, and tinplate and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

